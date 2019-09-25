LINDA J. CHRISTLIEB (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46809
(260)-747-3186
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View Map
Obituary
LINDA J. CHRISTLIEB, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born May 31, 1947, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late George and Dortha (Swaim) Wonder ly. She worked at home raising her family. She and her husband Danny along with five other people started the Fort Wayne Street Rod Club of which she was proud. She was a member of American Legion Post 241 Auxiliary, Historical Train Society, and enjoyed restoring cars with her husband. Surviving family include her sons, Danny (JoAnn) Christlieb Jr. and Robert Christlieb; four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Danny Christlieb Sr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019
