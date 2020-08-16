LINDA JANE McCORMICK, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Marian Messner. She retired from Phelps Dodge where she worked in over seas sales. Linda is survived by her son, John McCormick Jr. of Fort Wayne; daughter Jill (Todd) Miller of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Parker and Elizabeth; and sister, Gail (Bruce) Horne of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lawrence McCormick. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com