LINDA JEAN HERNDON, 57, of New Haven, Ind., passed away unexpectedly Thursday Oct. 1, 2020. She was avid pet lover, who enjoyed spending time at festivals and with family. Survived by mother, Priscilla Herndon-Strebig; siblings, Dale (Vicki) Herndon, Tom (Catherine) Herndon, Bruce (Patricia) Herndon, Dean Herndon, and Patty Haley. Special mention to long-term partner, Jonathan Mixon; and best friend, Kellie Guiff. Special recognition to her four-legged friend, Duke. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Herndon. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, with viewing and visitation two hours prior, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind.