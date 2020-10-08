LINDA JEAN HERNDON, 57, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was a life-long resident of the area and a graduate of Woodlan High School. She was an employee of Sauder Manufacturing of New Haven for 32 years as a Leader Tech Specialist. She was an avid pet lover who enjoyed spending time at festivals and with family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Herndon Strebig; siblings, Dale (Vicki) Herndon, Tom (Catherine) Herndon, Bruce (Patricia) Herndon, Dean Herndon, Patty Haley; eight nieces and nephews; and 6 great-nieces and -nephews. She also leaves behind her long term partner, Jonathan Mixon; best friend, Kelly Guiff, and her beloved dog, Duke. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald S. Herndon. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior. Memorials to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, the Humane Society, or animal shelter of donor's choice.