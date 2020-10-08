1/
LINDA JEAN HERNDON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA JEAN HERNDON, 57, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was a life-long resident of the area and a graduate of Woodlan High School. She was an employee of Sauder Manufacturing of New Haven for 32 years as a Leader Tech Specialist. She was an avid pet lover who enjoyed spending time at festivals and with family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Herndon Strebig; siblings, Dale (Vicki) Herndon, Tom (Catherine) Herndon, Bruce (Patricia) Herndon, Dean Herndon, Patty Haley; eight nieces and nephews; and 6 great-nieces and -nephews. She also leaves behind her long term partner, Jonathan Mixon; best friend, Kelly Guiff, and her beloved dog, Duke. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald S. Herndon. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with viewing and visitation two hours prior. Memorials to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, the Humane Society, or animal shelter of donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
04:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 7, 2020
She will be greatly missed! She was so much fun!
Susan Grobschmidt
Friend
October 7, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 5, 2020
The Mixon family in Nevada send our heart felt condolences to Priscilla and family . The love Linda gave to all of Gods creatures large and small was the most precious on this Earth. May you feel comfort from those around you.
Annie Mixon
October 4, 2020
I’m glad I got to know my Aunt Linda this past year. She had always been so quiet and so was I, but she had come out of her shell a little bit to me and I’m really grateful to have had that time. I’m sorry she’s gone and I’ll miss her.
Andrea Brooks
Family
October 4, 2020
We sure had some good times, Linda and I. Raspberry sodas at Atz's...cheeseburgers and McRibs at McDonald's...laughing like crazy people. She was fun to be around in the "good old days". My condolences to her family and friends who will have to go on without her. God bless you in your time of grief.
Nancy Vonderau Hoshour
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved