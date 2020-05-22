LINDA JEAN MILLER
LINDA JEAN MILLER, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Kokomo, Ind., Linda was the daughter of the late Everett Miller and Lillian Frey. Linda worked as an LPN at Millers Merry Manor in Columbia City for many years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, puzzles, and spending time with her friends and family. Surviving are her daughters, Tiffany Fridenmaker and Lisa Thomas; grandchildren, Kyleigh, Morgan and Regan; and siblings, Mark Miller and Kathy Bousom. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Terry Miller; step-mother, Evelyn Miller; granddaughter, Terianna Thomas; and brother, William "Bill" Miller. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 1 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
