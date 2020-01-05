LINDA JOY TORREZ (1962 - 2019)
Obituary
LINDA JOY TORREZ, 57, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 15, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Linda was a daughter of the late Aurelio and Delores Torrez. Linda is survived by her sister, Pilar Torrez; brother, Steve (Gennie) Torrez; sister-in-law, Karen Torrez; significant other, Jerome Wimes; three nephews, one niece, several great nieces and great nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Torrez. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020
