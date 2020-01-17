LINDA K. ALLES (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
LINDA K. ALLES, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born Dec. 10, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Linda was a daughter of the late Bernard and Virginia (Parrot) Franklin. She worked as an aide for Fort Wayne Community Schools for many years. In her free time she enjoyed shopping for and decorating her home, working in her garden, and spending time with her family. Surviving family include her significant other, Norm Sherman; sons, Jeff Smith and David (Wendy) Smith; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Judy Demaree, Mike (Cathie) Franklin, Rick Franklin, and Toni (Joe) Folds. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her son, Jerry Smith; and sisters, Sue Klug and Kathy Protsman. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, Fort Wayne or . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 17, 2020
