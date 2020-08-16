1/1
LINDA K. PRANGER
1944 - 2020
LINDA K. PRANGER, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in San Diego, Calif., on June 17, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Naseo and Lydia Hikel. She graduated from Mount Miguel High School, San Diego, Class of 1963. In 1994, she graduated with Honors from IPFW, receiving an A.A.S. degree in Human Services. Linda worked at Lincoln Financial from 1981 to 1992 and later did her clinical work at St. Paul's Lutheran School, Byron Health Center, and Courtland Health Center. Linda is survived by her children, Holly (Tony) Pranger and Sean (Angie) Pranger; step-children, Michael Whitaker and Cheryl (Robert) Samons; grandchildren, Robert Cole and Riley Pranger; 12 step-grandchildren; and brother, George Hikel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Whitaker; and sister, Georgette Pranger. Committal service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Serices of Northeast or the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
AUG
19
Committal
01:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
