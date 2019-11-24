LINDA KAY STAUFFER, 65, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. She worked at Hires Auto Parts, Fort Wayne for 35 years. She enjoyed reading and her flower garden. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Doug, Cheri, Chet, Collen, Curt, Kristi, Jimmy, and Teresa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Larry A. Stauffer. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to service. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019