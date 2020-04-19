LINDA L. LEE, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Arizona. Born Jan. 19, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Linda was the only child of the late Ruth M. and Clarence E. Hensch-en. She worked as an administrative assistant at General Electric prior to her early retirement. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Judy Harmeyer of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law, Russell Lee of Roanoke. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Lee. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Lee family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020