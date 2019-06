LINDA LOU McGEHEE, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Feb. 8, 1957, in Fort Wayne, she was a retired dialysis technician. Linda was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne. She enjoyed camping, being at the lake, and especially time with her family; particularly her grandchildren and her dog, Lucy. Surviving family include her husband, Bruce McGehee; son, Brandon (Elise) Bohl; daughter, Whitney (Paul) Mendez; seven grandchildren; father, Robert Work; and siblings, David Work and Polly (Steve) Hull. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Barbara (Bauer) Work; and brother, Michael Work. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 US-27, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com