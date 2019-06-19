LINDA LOU McGEHEE, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born Feb. 8, 1957, in Fort Wayne, she was a retired dialysis technician. Linda was a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne. She enjoyed camping, being at the lake, and especially time with her family; particularly her grandchildren and her dog, Lucy. Surviving family include her husband, Bruce McGehee; son, Brandon (Elise) Bohl; daughter, Whitney (Paul) Mendez; seven grandchildren; father, Robert Work; and siblings, David Work and Polly (Steve) Hull. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Barbara (Bauer) Work; and brother, Michael Work. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 US-27, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019