LINDA LOUISE RITCHIE, 73, of Silver Lake, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 8:32 a.m., at her residence surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 9, 1946, in South Bend, she was the oldest of five children and a daughter of H. Patricia (Gorny) and Richard Eugene Clark who were all of North Liberty, Ind. Linda always said she was very blessed to have grown up in North Liberty in the 1950's and 1960's. On Aug. 23, 1968, she was married in North Liberty to James "Jim" Ritchie. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, James "Jim" Ritchie of Silver Lake; son, Wade Ritchie of Silver Lake; daughter, Dawn Ritchie of Fort Wayne; sister, Mary (Scott) Hatch of Hendersonville, N.C.; and brother, Dennis (Gail) Clark of Indianapolis. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis Snyder and Carol Albright (formerly of North Liberty). A Celebration of Life service is 4 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Ind., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Pastor William Whitaker officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty, Ind. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020