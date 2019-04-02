LINDA M. SIMPSON

LINDA M. SIMPSON, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born on April 15, 1947 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Richard Simpson and Wilma Simpson, who survives. She worked as a clerk for Compucare before retiring. She enjoyed spending her free time researching her family's genealogy. Surviving family include her son, David (Barbara) Simpson; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her mother; and brother, Terry Simpson. Besides her father, she was preceded in passing by her brother, Jeffrey Simpson; and two step-siblings, Eva Geiger and Richard Simpson. Per Linda's requests, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2019
