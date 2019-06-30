LINDA (HENRY) MORENO, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Aug. 27, 1947 in Tipton, Okla., she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Maria (Medra no) Henry and attended Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene. Surviving are her daughters, Elisa Moreno, Inez (Antonio Bera) Moreno, both of Fort Wayne, and Estella (Salvador Diaz) Moreno of Defiance; son, Miguel Moreno III of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four brothers; and four sisters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Moreno Jr.; and two sisters. Prayer Service is 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Mungovan & Sons Memorial Chapel, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Funeral Service is 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene, 2951 Sandpoint Rd., Fort Wayne. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family. For online condolences visit www.mungovansimple.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019