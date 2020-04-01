LINDA (VANDERFORD) MORRIS, 78, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 12, 1941, in Lafayette, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Clara Vander ford. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Linda graduated from South Side High School Class of 1959 and Purdue University Class of 1963. Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Morris; son, Scott (Chris) Morris; daughter, Julie (Mark) Bailey; sister, Nancy Skinner; and grandchildren, Kasey and Jacob Bailey and Thaddeus and Theodore Morris. Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Vanderford. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020