LINDA RAE GILES, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born Oct. 6, 1940 in Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clifford C. Mason and Mildred O. Mason Land. She worked as a swim teacher for Southwest Allen County Schools and retired from the Osceola County School System. She is survived by her children, Mary Anne (Edward) Burleson, Patrick Giles Jr., C. J. (Nicole) Giles, and Matthew Giles; brothers, Clifford (Carol) Mason and Walter (Loretta) Mason; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Giles, in 1994. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Giles family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019