LINDA RHUE CRAMER, 76, of Wolcottville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Born on June 25, 1942 in Defiance, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John A. Grant and Marjorie J. (Bidlack) Winner. Linda was an accounting clerk for the Aqua Indiana Utility Co. She was a member of Parkview Senior Circle, Lutheran Hospital Senior Group, Kingston Care Water Aquatics Group and a faithful member of Agape Church of the Brethren. Linda is survived by her children, Teresha L. (Mike) Hubley, Robert R. Cramer, James A. (Lisa) Cramer; stepsons, John W. and Jerry L. Cramer; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Cramer, and brothers, Ronnie and Phil Grant. "Linda's family would like to invite you to celebrate her life" at noon Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Memorial gifts may be directed to Riley Children's Hospital, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Agape Church of the Brethren. "D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., is honored to be entrusted with these services." To sign the online guestbook or leave a favorite memory for the family visit



