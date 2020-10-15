1/1
LINDA ROSE DeWOLFE
LINDA ROSE DeWOLFE, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born Oct. 30, 1947, in Norwich, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Laura (Cook) Gardner. Linda was a member of the New Life Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the Facebook game "Farmville", doing word searches, and binge watching TV. Linda also had a passion for cats and really loved her own. She is survived by her children, Michelle DeWolfe, Michael DeWolfe and Erica Pace; grandchildren, Brendan Pace, Aidan Pace and Elianna Carlisle; and sisters, Lauralyn Gentzch, Jean Gardner, Sheila Gardner, and Kathy Matias. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Michael DeWolfe; sister, Shirley Gardner; and brothers, Ernest and Lester Gardner. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
