LINDA ROSE DeWOLFE, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born Oct. 30, 1947, in Norwich, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Laura (Cook) Gardner. Linda was a member of the New Life Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the Facebook game "Farmville", doing word searches, and binge watching TV. Linda also had a passion for cats and really loved her own. She is survived by her children, Michelle DeWolfe, Michael DeWolfe and Erica Pace; grandchildren, Brendan Pace, Aidan Pace and Elianna Carlisle; and sisters, Lauralyn Gentzch, Jean Gardner, Sheila Gardner, and Kathy Matias. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Michael DeWolfe; sister, Shirley Gardner; and brothers, Ernest and Lester Gardner. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com