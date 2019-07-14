LINDA S. SPRINGER, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Fort Wayne. Born in Marion, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Richard and Inez Joan Yount. Linda is survived by her sons, Aaron (Heather) Springer and Erick (Jodie) Springer, both of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Alexandrea, Samuel, and Hannah; and sisters, Tanya Tedder and Kimberly Weachock. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Parkview Home Health and Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019