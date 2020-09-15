LINDA SUE MEYER, 70, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lester Meyer and Dorothy Meyer of Fort Wayne who survives. Linda retired from Parkview after 20 years of service. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and will be remembered for being a devoted family member. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Patricia (Gordon) Samra, Diana Beery and Michael (Barbara) Meyer, all of Fort Wayne; two nieces, and two nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Scott Douglas. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, with calling from 11 a.m. to noon at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com