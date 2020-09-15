1/1
LINDA SUE MEYER
LINDA SUE MEYER, 70, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Lester Meyer and Dorothy Meyer of Fort Wayne who survives. Linda retired from Parkview after 20 years of service. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and will be remembered for being a devoted family member. Linda is also survived by her siblings, Patricia (Gordon) Samra, Diana Beery and Michael (Barbara) Meyer, all of Fort Wayne; two nieces, and two nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Scott Douglas. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, with calling from 11 a.m. to noon at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
