LINDA SUE SCHEUMAN, 69, of Dundee, Fla., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Winter Haven Hospital. Born Aug. 24, 1951, in Decator, Ind., she was a daughter of Paul and Ruth Counterman. She came here from Indiana four years ago. Linda worked for Fort Wayne Wire Die for many years and also worked for North Adams Community Schools in Food Service in Decator, Ind. She was of the Lutheran faith, loved her swimming pool, and was a Purdue and Indiana fan. Linda is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kerry Lee Scheuman; mother, Ruth Counterman of Hoagland, Ind.; sisters, Debbie Drake of North Carolina and Cindy McDougle of VanWart, Ohio; brothers, Paul Counterman of Fort Wayne and Sam Counterman of Hoagland, Ind.; and nieces and nephews, Ben and Claire Counterman, and Josh and Casey McDougle. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Counterman. No services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will take place in the Florida National Cemetery Niche. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
