LINDA SUE (YENTES) WILEY, 65, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was an avid gardener, loved spending time at the Yentes Yen (the family's home on Coldwater Lake), and spending time with her family and friends. Linda was always the life of the party, her laugh was infectious and could be heard for miles. There was almost nothing she wouldn't do for her family and friends. She will be missed dearly by many. Surviving are her daughters, Erin Favory Whittle of Fort Wayne and Danielle Favory (Patrick) Dippel of Zionsville, Ind.; sons, Paul (Leisa) Wiley of Roanoke and Chris (Joanie) Wiley of Huntington; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Suzanne) Yentes of Fort Wayne; and sister, Cindy (Richard) Corey of Conway, Mass. Linda was preceded in death by the love of her life, Greg Wiley; her beloved parents, Paul and Ruth Yentes; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Besonia (Guy) and Delight Wiley. The family will hold a small private family funeral to celebrate her life. Pastor Michael Smith officiating. Memorials made to donor's local community food bank in Linda's memory.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
