LINDA SUNDAY MOSER, 72, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Kingston at Dupont in Fort Wayne. Born in Piqua, Ohio, she graduated from Antwerp (Ohio) High School and received her BS from Indiana Wesleyan. In 1968, she wed Ronald J. Moser of Fort Wayne, where the couple raised their son, Ronald J. Moser, Jr. She was active in human resources for many different businesses during her career around Fort Wayne including Perfection Bakeries. Linda was active in the local Boy Scouts of America for many years. Linda had an infectious laugh and outgoing personality. She loved to sing, travel and meet new people. Of all her activities in life, nothing mattered as much as her family. She is survived by her son, Ronald J. (Liz) Moser Jr.; grandchildren, George, Libby and T.J.; brother, Larry Sunday of Arizona; and niece, Sarah Sunday. Linda was preceded in death by her husband; father, Rex Sunday; and mother, Marcella (Miller) Sunday. Private family service. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne . The family is grateful for the outstanding care provided by Kingston at Dupont Memory Care. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020