LINDA ZIMMERMAN, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. "Mom went home to fly with the Angels and the Wyatt family." Linda lived a full life and loved Elvis Presley. She loved helping people. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital/HLS for 40 plus years until her retirement in 2016. She is survived by her son, Denver (Leslie) Saylor; brother, Rick (Rosa) Wyatt; and sisters-in-law, Linda Wyatt and Vera Wyatt. She was preceded in her death by her mom, Sarah Wyatt; father, Nelson Wyatt; brothers, Bobbie Jo, Mike, and Charles Wyatt; and sisters, Barb Kessler, Alma Springer and Herkey. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019