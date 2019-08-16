LISA ANN KIZER, 58, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born in Coldwater, Mich., she was a daughter of Wanda Halte. She married Dale Kizer in 1986; he survives. She enjoyed fixing things, her dogs, and Winnie the Pooh. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Lisa is survived by her children, Cassandra (Tyler) Burdette and Jessica Kizer; three grandchildren, Payton Burdette, Hannah Burdette and Hayes Hedges; mother, Wanda (William) Halte; and siblings, Jeanne Rosecrans and Barb (Jerry) Fox. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.domcombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019