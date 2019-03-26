LISA E. EDWARDS

LISA E. EDWARDS, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born June 26, 1962, she was a daughter of Phillip and Janice Edwards. Lisa was a member of Abundant Life Church. She enjoyed bowling, watching NFL football, especially the Chicago Bears, and loved children. She worked as a district manager for The Journal Gazette, and was also a Navy veteran, who served for four years. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Abundant Life Church, 3301 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019
