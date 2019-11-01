LISA G. WEBB, 54, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Martins ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Norma Webb. Lisa worked as a pharmacy technician at Kmart for 25 years. She is survived by her siblings, Melonie Webb of Fort Wayne, Terry (Peggy) Webb of Richmond, Ky., and Lori Webb of Columbia City, Ind.; nephew, Jerome Webb; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and her dog, Buster Brown. Lisa was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Webb; and nephew, Ki Patrick Webb. Time of remembrance is 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse and Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2019