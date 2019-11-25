LISA J. SCHOREY, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 4, 1962 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Rex E. Cooper and Patricia A. (Coil) Mendenhall, who survives in Auburn. Lisa worked for Magnavox for several years. Also surviving are a daughter, Brandi L. Schorey of Fort Wayne; grandson, Austin Jeffrey "AJ" Schorey; and six siblings, Eric C. (Irene) Roos of Lakeside, Calif., Douglas A. Roos of Las Vegas, Nev., Denise R. Phillips of Billings, Mont., Karen G. (Donald) Oberkiser of Auburn, Amy L. (Doug) Gerbers of Woodburn, and Beth A. (Larry) Stevenson of Hewitt, Wyo. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 25, 2019