LISA MARIA McCUTCHEON-MOORE, 42, of Pleasant Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Lisa was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a devoted and talented mother who learned sign language. Survived by children, Richard, Ilana, and Cameron; one grandchild, Ohana Moore; parents, Michael McCutcheon of Pleasant Lake and Judy McCutcheon of Tennessee; grandmother, Marietta McCutcheon; sister, Teresa (Shaun) Scott; brother, Michael McCutcheon; nieces and nephews, Damian, Sarah, Drake, Lana, and Carl; aunts and uncles. Viewing and visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne Ind. Afterwards a celebration of life is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Eagles Lodge, 2730 Lofty Dr., Fort Wayne Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her children.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020