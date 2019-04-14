L.J. LOTSPEICH

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L.J. LOTSPEICH.

L.J. LOTSPEICH, 97, of Fort Wayne fell asleep in death on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born on March 14, 1932 in Achille, Okla., he was a son of the late Jesse L. and Audrey (Pugh) Lot speich. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He mainly worked as a construction worker in California. He was a member at the Sandpoint Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Surviving family include his step-daughters, Claudia (Charles) Capps and Brenda (Ray) Raincourt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his first wife, Irene (Hand) Lotspeich, and his second wife, Winnie Pearl (Shuey) Lotspeich. No services have been scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the church. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne are handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road | Fort Wayne, IN 46809 | (260) 747-3186
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details