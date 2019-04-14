L.J. LOTSPEICH, 97, of Fort Wayne fell asleep in death on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born on March 14, 1932 in Achille, Okla., he was a son of the late Jesse L. and Audrey (Pugh) Lot speich. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He mainly worked as a construction worker in California. He was a member at the Sandpoint Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Surviving family include his step-daughters, Claudia (Charles) Capps and Brenda (Ray) Raincourt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his first wife, Irene (Hand) Lotspeich, and his second wife, Winnie Pearl (Shuey) Lotspeich. No services have been scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the church. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne are handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019