LLOYD D. GIBSON, 60, of Land O' Lakes, Fla, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lloyd F. and Evelyn Gibson. Lloyd worked as a truck driver for over 30 years, he was employed by XPO Logistics for the past 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gail Gibson of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; children, Stephanie (Troy Korody) Hardin of Tampa, Fla. Lisa (Ben) Jackson of Land O' Lakes, Fla., Travis (Kristina) Gibson of Fort Wayne, and Angela Worthman of Wisconsin; 18 grandchildren; and siblings, Pam (Clayton) Crum of Fort Wayne and Ronnie (Danielle) Gibson of Palm Bay, Fla. Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Gibson. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020