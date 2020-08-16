LLOYD EHMCKE, was welcomed to his heavenly home on The Lord's Day, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Lloyd knew the Lord, loved the Lord, and served the Lord. Lloyd lived his faith. Born on April 12, 1930, Lloyd was the son of the late Earl and Olive Ehmcke. After graduating from Saginaw High School, Michigan, Lloyd attended Spring Arbor College where he sang in a traveling quartet, was on the basketball and baseball teams, and received his Associate in Religion Degree. After serving 18 years in the ministry, Lloyd was voted to be Conference Superintendent. Three years later, Lloyd was recruited as assistant to the General Treasure of the Worldwide Free Methodist Church. He later moved to Fort Wayne and was the Office Manager and Controller of Joe Goldstine and Son Inc. After retiring, Lloyd served on The Robert Goldstine Foundation. Lloyd was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees over the years, sang in the choir, and led singing at the early service. Lloyd was an avid reader and enjoyed many sports. He especially loved golf and treasured the friendships made both on and off the course. Lloyd thoroughly enjoyed the many fishing trips to Minnesota, and spending time with family at the cabin in the Northwoods. Lloyd loved his family and many friends. The impact he had on others was enormous. Lloyd will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Lee (Beth); daughters, Becky Fleenor, Peggy (Stan) Alspaugh, Carol Elliott; stepdaughter, Julie (Paul) VanPatten; stepsons, Jeff (Stephanie) Spencer, Scott Spencer; sisters, Olive Gilliland, Mildred Fyfe; 14 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-greatgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Rick; sisters Beulah Sapp, Florence Parker, Dorothy Kaufmann, Mary Sharp, Nina Ehmcke; brothers, John and Leonard. Celebration of Life Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy. East, New Haven, Ind., with calling two hours prior. Memorials may be made to Lupus Research Foundation, Metro Ministries, or NHUMC.