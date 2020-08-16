1/1
LLOYD EHMCKE
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LLOYD EHMCKE, was welcomed to his heavenly home on The Lord's Day, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Lloyd knew the Lord, loved the Lord, and served the Lord. Lloyd lived his faith. Born on April 12, 1930, Lloyd was the son of the late Earl and Olive Ehmcke. After graduating from Saginaw High School, Michigan, Lloyd attended Spring Arbor College where he sang in a traveling quartet, was on the basketball and baseball teams, and received his Associate in Religion Degree. After serving 18 years in the ministry, Lloyd was voted to be Conference Superintendent. Three years later, Lloyd was recruited as assistant to the General Treasure of the Worldwide Free Methodist Church. He later moved to Fort Wayne and was the Office Manager and Controller of Joe Goldstine and Son Inc. After retiring, Lloyd served on The Robert Goldstine Foundation. Lloyd was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees over the years, sang in the choir, and led singing at the early service. Lloyd was an avid reader and enjoyed many sports. He especially loved golf and treasured the friendships made both on and off the course. Lloyd thoroughly enjoyed the many fishing trips to Minnesota, and spending time with family at the cabin in the Northwoods. Lloyd loved his family and many friends. The impact he had on others was enormous. Lloyd will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Lee (Beth); daughters, Becky Fleenor, Peggy (Stan) Alspaugh, Carol Elliott; stepdaughter, Julie (Paul) VanPatten; stepsons, Jeff (Stephanie) Spencer, Scott Spencer; sisters, Olive Gilliland, Mildred Fyfe; 14 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-greatgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Rick; sisters Beulah Sapp, Florence Parker, Dorothy Kaufmann, Mary Sharp, Nina Ehmcke; brothers, John and Leonard. Celebration of Life Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Hwy. East, New Haven, Ind., with calling two hours prior. Memorials may be made to Lupus Research Foundation, Metro Ministries, or NHUMC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
New Haven United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved