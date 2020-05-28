DR. LLOYD J. HAGEDORN, 81, of Fort Wayne, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 12, 1939, in Tell City, he was the son of the late Cletus and Getrude Hagedorn. Lloyd grew up along the Ohio river and studied at Indiana State University where he lettered four years as a varsity swimmer. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry and helped shepherd the profession of Periodontics in Fort Wayne from 1968 to 2008. Lloyd enjoyed black diamond skiing, hiking and traveling to all seven continents with Jan, the love of his life. He also loved listening to music, especially Elvis, spending time with his family and friends, and sharing stories of his lifelong experiences to his grandchildren. Lloyd's day would not end without tuning into of Fox News. His Catholic faith was the foundation for his never ending profound joy of life. He was revered by many as being the most kind, genuine person one could have ever met and wonderfully welcoming to all. But above all else, he dedicated his life to his patients and organized dentistry and his work ethic was beyond reproach. Lloyd was Chair of the steering committee to build a state-of-the-art clinical building at IU School of Dentistry and was honored with the Dr. Lloyd and Jan Hagedorn Mainstreet Corridor being dedicated to his name. His contributions to numerous philanthropic societies include serving on various committees and councils. He was a Fellow and Lifetime member of multiple dental honoraria's. Lloyd also served as president of Sertoma International Fort Wayne Chapter. Lloyd's palate and appreciation for good wine and food led to being inducted as a member of Chaine de Rotiesseurs, an international gastronomic society. Lloyd Hagedorn served over the years as IKDDS President from 1985 to 1986, was the first IKDEF President, served as IDA president from 1999 to 2000 and was also a past ADA Trustee. Lloyd was an Associate Professor of Dental Auxiliary Education at IPFW. He was a final candidate for ADA president in 2004. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jan Hagedorn; four children, Laura (Gary) Ottenweller, Leah (Dr. Daniel) Gabrek, Lynn (Dr. Jeff Meyers) Schafer, and Dr. Brett (Polly) Hagedorn; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, J.T. (Betty) Hagedorn, Dean Hagedorn and Gletus Ann (Tim) Malone of Evansville, Ind. Lloyd was preceded in death by his brother, Charles William Hagedorn; and sister, Mary Ann Hagedorn. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Foundation for Dental Health at www.indental.org/product/ida-foundation-donation or Catholic Charities at www.ccoffice@ccfwsb.org. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.