LLOYD W. CAUDLE, 63, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Lloyd was born on Oct. 14, 1955, in Decatur. He was a heavy equipment operator for Stone Street Quarry for over 15 years. He was involved with restoring tractors and corvettes and participated in tractor pulls, winning many trophies. Lloyd was a past member of the Maumee Valley Tractor Club. Lloyd is survived by the love of his life, Judy Johnson of Fort Wayne; mother, Ethel Caudle of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Betty (Robert) Trumbower of Fishers, Lois (Kelvin) Brubaker of Fort Wayne, and Lori (Matthew) Bowers of Fort Wayne; three granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Carl; and brother, David. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice at Golden Years Homestead. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019