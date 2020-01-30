LLOYD W. GRIDER (1939 - 2020)
LLOYD W. GRIDER, 80, of Vallonia, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, 9:47 p.m., in New Haven, Ind. Born Oct. 31, 1939, in Medora to the late Carl and Elizabeth Taskey Grider. On Dec. 26, 1963, in Vallonia, he married Mona Lou Toppe Grider; she preceded him in death on July 25, 2003. On Nov. 11, 2006, in New Haven, Ind., he married Peggy Nicholson Louden Grider; she survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Ann (Phil) Cooper and Stacey McCory, both of Vallonia; two stepsons, Tony and David Louden; 10 grandchildren, five great - grandchildren; two brothers, and two sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home, Vallonia, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Chris Criminger officiating. Friends may also visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Vallonia Cemetery, with military graveside rites. Memorial contributions may be given to Parkview Hospice, Ft. Vallonia Days, or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnsonfh.net
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020
