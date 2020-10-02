1/1
LOANN JANETTE OBERKISER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOANN JANETTE OBERKISER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her daugther's residence. Born Nov. 10, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Didrick) Hoeppner. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She loved camping and making crafts, especially crocheting. Surviving is her daughter, Trudy (Jack) Brunkhart; sister-in-law, Patsy Hoeppner; grandchildren, Eva, Pat, Stacy, Ryan, Kandyce, Kyle, and Avorie; and great-grandchildren, Gabby, Jacob, Davente, Maxum, Asa, and Ilia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Marcus Oberkiser; son, Timothy Oberkiser; brothers, Terry (Bev) Hoeppner and Neal Hoeppner; and sister, Jane Simpson. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble County Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved