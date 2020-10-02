LOANN JANETTE OBERKISER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her daugther's residence. Born Nov. 10, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Didrick) Hoeppner. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She loved camping and making crafts, especially crocheting. Surviving is her daughter, Trudy (Jack) Brunkhart; sister-in-law, Patsy Hoeppner; grandchildren, Eva, Pat, Stacy, Ryan, Kandyce, Kyle, and Avorie; and great-grandchildren, Gabby, Jacob, Davente, Maxum, Asa, and Ilia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Marcus Oberkiser; son, Timothy Oberkiser; brothers, Terry (Bev) Hoeppner and Neal Hoeppner; and sister, Jane Simpson. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble County Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.



