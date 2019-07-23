LOIS A. HUBER (1930 - 2019)
Obituary
LOIS A. HUBER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born Sept. 6, 1930, in Redkey, she was a daughter of the late F.C. and Treva Daniels. She graduated from Hunter town High School. She worked at home raising her family and caring for the home. Surviving family include her husband, Joe; daughters, Karen (Ray) Stuckey and Sandy (Jim) Carden; son-in-law, Jim Waltke; grandchildren, Ben (Kristen) Stuckey, Annie (Ben) Schuelke, Lindsey and Madison Carden, and Abbey (Jared) Shimel; great- grandchildren, Daphne, Cash, Corban, Raegan, and Olivia; and a brother, Fred Daniels. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her daughter, Tara Waltke; sisters, Dianna Adams and Sue Powe; and a brother, Richard Daniels. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 23, 2019
