LOIS ANN BORTON, 82, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Surviving are her children, Terry Borton, Laura Kimbler, Lisa (Doug) Shuman; grandchildren, Joshua, Nick, Tyler, Tommy; five great-grandchildren; step-brothers, Bill and Joel Uhl. Lois was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack and Michael Uhl, and Donald Dibble. Calling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to the Allen County ASPCA.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019