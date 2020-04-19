LOIS ANN BUUCK, 89, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, into the loving arms of Jesus. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter to the late Erwin and Mildred Fey. Lois was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church. She is survived by children, Tom (Dawn) Buuck, Tim (Sandy) Buuck and Pam (Larry) Bodkin; daughter-in-law, Sherry Buuck; grandchildren, Brandy Northam, Ben Bodkin, Jason Hile, Tiffany Glass, Heidi Reichard, Heather Pieper, Abby King, Coty Buuck, and Seth Buuck; and 24 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack Eugene Buuck, in 2009; son, Jeff Buuck; and a grandson, Jacob Buuck. Due to the Covid restrictions there are no public services. Funeral service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Michael Lutheran Church . Visit www.stmfw.org and click on her funeral link. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020