LOIS ANN BUUCK, 89, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, into the loving arms of Jesus. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter to the late Erwin and Mildred Fey. Lois was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church. She is survived by children, Tom (Dawn) Buuck, Tim (Sandy) Buuck and Pam (Larry) Bodkin; daughter-in-law, Sherry Buuck; grandchildren, Brandy Northam, Ben Bodkin, Jason Hile, Tiffany Glass, Heidi Reichard, Heather Pieper, Abby King, Coty Buuck, and Seth Buuck; and 24 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jack Eugene Buuck, in 2009; son, Jeff Buuck; and a grandson, Jacob Buuck. Due to the Covid restrictions there are no public services. Funeral service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Michael Lutheran Church . Visit www.stmfw.org and click on her funeral link. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com