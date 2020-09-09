1/1
LOIS ANN CICHOCKI
LOIS ANN CICHOCKI, 68, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Lois was the daughter of the late Otto and Leona Rinaker. Lois graduated from Concordia High School. During her working years, Lois worked for Fort Wayne National Bank and Atna Insurance Company. She enjoyed cooking, watching game shows, spoiling her granddaughter Katie, and being with her family. Surviving are her children, Ben (Rebecca) Cichocki, Nicole (Mauricio) Giraldo; and granddaughter, Katie Cichocki. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Ascension Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
12
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
