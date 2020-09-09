LOIS ANN CICHOCKI, 68, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Lois was the daughter of the late Otto and Leona Rinaker. Lois graduated from Concordia High School. During her working years, Lois worked for Fort Wayne National Bank and Atna Insurance Company. She enjoyed cooking, watching game shows, spoiling her granddaughter Katie, and being with her family. Surviving are her children, Ben (Rebecca) Cichocki, Nicole (Mauricio) Giraldo; and granddaughter, Katie Cichocki. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Ascension Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church.