LOIS C. EWING, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019. Lois was born Nov. 3, 1930, in North Manchester, a daughter of the late Harry and Escel (Ulrich) Mishler. Lois graduated from International Business College and worked as a legal secretary. She would later work from home raising her children and caring for her family. She was a member at Trinity Episcopal Church. At church, she was a 50-year member of the Altar Guild and managed the gift shop for many years. In her free time, she became an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed music, reading, and family gatherings. Surviving family include her husband, Daniel C. Ewing; children, Robert D. (Carla) Ewing, Carol A. Ewing, Dale M. (Bambi) Ewing, and Laurel E. (Jerome) Alden; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Maurice Mishler; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in passing by her brother, Charles Mishler; and half- brother, Marvin Mishler. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Music Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 5, 2019