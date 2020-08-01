1/1
LOIS CATHARINE "KITTY" PIERCE
LOIS CATHARINE "KITTY" PIERCE, 96, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Owen County, Ind. on Jan. 12, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Roxy Smith. Kitty and Charles were owners of Quality Sales Tupperware for 40 years. She was a 50-year member of Eastern Star, she was also Queen of Job's Daughters in Lyndhurst Masonic Lodge, Indianapolis. She and her husband were members of the Northeast Indiana Air Stream Club since 2000. Kitty is survived by her husband of 78 years, Charles E. Pierce; children, Linda Pierce, Gregory (Joyce) Pierce; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her four sisters, Ruth Pence, Iva Blackburn, Velma Wright, and Martha Hays. A funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2020.
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
