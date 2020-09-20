1/
LOIS E. DENNIS
1938 - 2020
LOIS E. DENNIS, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born June 14, 1938 in Stryker, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Tresse Grimes. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Surviving are her children, Susan Dawn (Bruce) Everett and Steven (Shelle) Corwin; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Lois was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dennis; son, Paul Schwab; brother, Paul Grimes; and sisters, Ruth Fedderke; Esther Cook; Marlene Garber; and Ilene Boothman. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home 8408 Covington Road.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
