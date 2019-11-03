LOIS E. (SIPLES) KEENER, 87, of Henrico, Va., formerly of Fort Wayne, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1932. A 1954 graduate of Parkview School of Nursing, she worked as an RN for many years. Lois touched many with her kindness, quick wit, fun, and positive attitude. She is survived by daughters, Pamela Berger of Fort Wayne and Cynthia Allan of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Ned Keener, in 1997; and great- granddaughter, Stella in 2017. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Pathway Church in Fort Wayne.

