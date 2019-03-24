LOIS E. MILLER

LOIS E. MILLER, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday April 7, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2019
