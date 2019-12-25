LOIS E. ROOP, 103, of North Manchester, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Tim-bercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She served as secretary of the Associated Churches Board, Fort Wayne, and was a former member of the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, Fort Wayne, where she was heavily involved in music programs. She retired in 1978 after 18 years teaching Home Economics at Concordia Lutheran School, Fort Wayne.The memory of Lois will be remembered by her son, Eugene (Delora) Roop of Anderson, Ind.; daughters, Patricia (Dan) Burgette of Tetonia, Idaho and Shirley (John) Mumy of Allendale, Mich. Memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East St., North Manchester, where the family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019