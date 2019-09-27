LOIS G. FREDE, 92, passed Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born in Fort Wayne, she worked at WOWO Radio and retired from Lincoln National Corporation. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and its Quilters and Crafters. Surviving are daughters, Barbara (Keith) Menze of Wolcottville and Janean (David) Lanham of Englewood, Fla.; grandchildren, Gregory (Karla) Menze of Mt. Prospect, Ill., Matthew (Christine) Menze of St. Charles, Mo., Meghan Kohne of Atlanta, and Jay (Marla) Lanham of Venice, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Caroline, Cole, Ava Menze, Maylee, Jayda and Ty Lanham; brother, C. Kent (Shirley) Kanning; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kanning. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard, in 2006; sisters, Faye Parent, Ruth Stiver and Jean Melvin; and brother, H. Mark Kanning. Funeral service is 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages Chapel, 6701 South Anthony Blvd., with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church or Lutheran Life Villages.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019