LOIS HELENE (BLETZACKER) PINKERTON, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Community. Born in Fort Wayne, Lois was a daughter of the late Leo W. Bletzacker and Helen M. (Smith) Bletzacker. Graduating from Central High School, Lois met and married the love of her life, Richard Irvin Pinkerton, to whom she would have been married to for 70 years this coming Oct. 15. Lois held numerous positions throughout Fort Wayne, Ohio, Maryland, and Arizona. She held positions in check processing with Lincoln Bank as well as a parking attendant for War Memorial Coliseum. Her latest employment was with Height and Browning of which she worked part time for 10 years; retiring at the age of 85. Surviving are her four sons, Daniel E. (Anne) Pinkerton, Thomas L. Pinkerton, Timothy L. (Renee) Pinkerton, and Matthew S. Pinkerton; daughter, Karen S. (Brian) Simmons; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Betty Wolf and Patricia Hurick; and brother, Kenneth Bletzacker. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Peabody Chapel, 400 W. 7th St., North Manchester, (IN 46962). In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials should be directed to Peabody Retirement Community. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019