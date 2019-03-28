Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOIS J. ADAMS. View Sign

LOIS J. ADAMS, 88, of Greenville, Mich., passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at SKLD Beltline Nursing Home, Grand Rapid, Mich. Born Sept. 27, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Lois was the eldest of four and a daughter of the late Durbin C. and Anna H. (Jaber) McDermott. Lois was a passionate and devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Greenville and Wyoming, Mich. She was an LPN at Lutheran Hospital; volunteered at Parkview Hospital; and co-owner of Texaco on St. Joe Road and Hamilton House in Hamilton, Ind. Lois loved butterflies, camping and when everyone sang 'Happy Birthday' to her. Surviving are sister, Edwina Jenkins; brother, Durbin Don (Madeline) McDermott. Lois was the devoted wife of Harvey Gordon Adams (deceased) of Grand Rapids, Mich.; the loving mother of Mark E. Adams (deceased) and Doreen (Jay) Smith of Greenville, Mich., and Clayton (Lisa) Adams of Columbus, Ind.; grandmother of Darcy Parisian and Nick (Randi) Koogler, Casey and Kayley Adams, and six great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her brother Eugene McDermott, Lois will be laid to rest at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Per Lois' request, in lieu of flowers, donations to benefit the Michigan Conference Association for Seventh Day Adventist. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019

