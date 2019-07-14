LOIS J. VOLLMAR DICKINSON, 92, of Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, Ind., died Friday, July 12, 2019, 12:20 a.m., at Peabody Health care Center. Born May 19, 1927, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the Rev. Clarence and Martha (Sell) Vollmar. Lois was a 1945 graduate of Swanton High School in Swanton, Ohio. She received her BS degree from Fort Wayne Bible College, and her Master's degree from Anderson School of Theology, where she graduated summa cum laude. She was the resident manager at Peabody Retirement Community 15 years, and after retirement was a volunteer many years. Lois was a member of the Wabash Presbyterian Church, the Association of Presbyterian Church Educators, and Church Women United, and served as the secretary for Habitat for Humanity in Wabash. She has lived at Peabody Retirement Community since 1981. She is survived by her two sisters, Connie Vollmar of Fort Wayne and Ricki Atkinson of Clawson, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Dorothy Wilbur and Carol Hadley. Memorial service will be held at a later date at Peabody Retirement Community. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main St., North Manchester. Preferred memorials are Peabody Caring Circle or Wabash Presbyterian Church. The memorial guestbook for Lois may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019